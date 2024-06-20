Primary School goes from Requires Improvement to Good in nine months

Celebrating Horncastle Primary School's Good Ofsted, from left back: SENCO and inclusion lead Shecaniah Morgan, headteacher Andy Cook, and safeguarding lead Eiry Leak.Front: Freya Leesing, 8, Jada Ross, 8, Hattie Todd, 8, George Mowbray, 8, James Rawdon, 8 and Theo Allen, 8.

​A primary school has seen an impressive turnaround just nine months into the new headteacher’s tenure.

Horncastle Primary School’s previous Ofsted inspection in 2019 rated the school as Requires Improvement, and now the school’s latest report from Ofsted has rated the school as Good in all areas.

The inspector described a “transformation” at the school, with new leadership which “identified areas for improvement and putting in effective strategies for improving pupils’ experience of school”.

​The school’s “new, inclusive, and ambitious” curriculum was praised for sequencing the knowledge that pupils should learn and supporting pupils to learn and remember more.

The report described the teachers as having “good subject knowledge” and that as reading is a “key priority”, the “well-trained” staff teach pupils how to read so they quickly become accurate readers.

The inspector also said that the children get off to a “strong start” in their education, and that children “enjoy the rich curriculum and learning about the world around them”.

The inspection suggested that to improve, the school should ensure that teachers have the information and strategies to support all pupils, including those with SEND, and that teachers check pupils’ knowledge and use this to move their learning on appropriately.

Headteacher ​Andy Cook said: “We are thrilled that our school has now been recognised as 'Good' in all areas. The report reflects the raft of positive changes that have implemented and shows the incredible hard work of our amazing team.

"We want this community to feel assured that Horncastle Primary School is a great place to send your child and this report goes along way towards this.

"I would like to thank our parents for the overwhelmingly positive feedback they gave to inspectors and for their support throughout my time as headteacher here.