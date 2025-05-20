Primary school pairs with air cadets for summer fete

The Our Lady of Good Counsel RC School summer fete in partnership with Sleaford Air Cadet Squadron.

A Sleaford primary school is holding its annual summer fete in partnership with Sleaford Air Cadets.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PTA at Our Lady of Good Counsel is teaming up with their neighbours 2160 (Sleaford) Sqn Royal Air Force Cadets for the event on the school field on The Drove on Saturday June 14 – 1-40pm.

It's set to be a day filled with laughter, learning, a Lancaster fly past, a barbecue, lots of fun activities, a beautiful choir; and the RAF Air Cadets will be running drills and trooping the colour in honour of the King’s Birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PTA is also reaching out to local businesses for raffle prize donations to support the fete.

For the PTA, these events directly support initiatives that enhance educational experiences and opportunities for every student. From past events, they have helped fund play equipment, learning materials, and are now supporting the school to create a Forest School.

If you can offer a raffle donation call 07572 470060 or email: [email protected]