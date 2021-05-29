Primary school pupils earn Rotary Club star certificates

Rotary Star Awards at William Alvey School from Sleaford Rotary president Barbara Roberts, with pupils Zak, Imogen, Sophie and Lilley. EMN-210519-160217001

Due to Covid limitations, it was a scaled back version of the annual Rotary Stars Awards held each year for children who have faced adversity or done a lot for their community, school and family.

On the morning of May 13, President of the Rotary Club of Sleaford, Barbara Roberts, visited the William Alvey Primary School in town, where four Rotary Stars had been nominated.

Zak Brothwell, 11, had been fundraising for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and raised £2,000.

Rotary Club of Sleaford president Barbara Roberts with Winchelsea School headteacher Helen Duckett and award winning pupils Chloe and Isobel. EMN-210519-160408001

Imogen Harris, 10, was awarded for her positive outlook on life and the support she gave during a family illness and sad loss.

Sophie Shiels, 11, was awarded for her fabulous work keeping Sleaford litter free, while Lilly Mawson, 10 was singled out for her positivity during her mum’s illness, while not letting it impact on school or her attitude to life.

They were each given a certificate and badge.

The Rotary Club also visited Winchelsea School in Ruskington.

There Mrs Roberts gave Rotary Star certificates to Chloe Markham, aged seven, and Isobel Whelan who is eight.