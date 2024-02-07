Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite mandatory School Food Standards being in place for all schools, there is currently no restriction on sugar, which, in excess, can cause dental problems and can lead to weight gain, according to the county council’s Food Education Team

To help tackle this, the team has created Defeat the Sweet, a sugar reduction pledge scheme for schools. The team will visit participating schools, share children’s health information and award certificates on implementation of the pledges.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services, said: *“We know that during the typical day many children will eat far more sugar than is good for them. So, we’ve created Defeat the Sweet to help ensure school food is healthier. Eating less sugar can help children maintain a healthy weight and improve their dental health. This will improve the children’s physical and mental wellbeing, helping them make the most of their time at school.”

Lincolnshire schools are piloting a new Defeat The Sweet initiative.

Ten schools across the county have been selected to take part in the initial wave of the project.

Participating schools are: Spalding St Paul’s Primary School; Westgate Academy, Lincoln; Market Rasen CE Primary School (and their federated school Nettleton Community Primary School); Staniland Academy, Boston; St Peter at Gowts CE Primary School, Lincoln; Holbeach Primary Academy (and Holbeach Bank Primary Academy); Horncastle Primary School; Coningsby St Michael’s CE Primary School; Mount Street Academy, Lincoln; and The Gainsborough Parish Church Primary School

They will receive an initial visit from the Food Education Team, when they will commit to seven sugar reduction pledges.

They will be supported to implement and sustain these pledges during the following 12 months and be signposted to further advice and services.