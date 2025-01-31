Prom fair fundraiser to be held at school near Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A school near Boston is to hold a prom fair fundraiser next week.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Middlecott Academy, in Edinburgh Drive, Kirton, will stage the event on Wednesday (February 5), from 6-8pm, in aid of its 2025 Year 11 prom.

It will feature a catwalk of prom outfits from Fancy Frox and Skopes Menswear, plus hair and makeup from Boston College students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the fashion show, attendees will also have the chance to take part in a raffle, with a variety of prizes to be won.

An image from last year's prom fair.

A spokesman for the school said: “The evening promises to be a must-visit event for all students in the area looking to make their prom night unforgettable.

“The £2.50 entrance fee (payable on the night) allows guests access to an exclusive fashion show, highlighting the newest prom dresses and suits.

“Fashionable young ladies will dazzle in dresses from Fancy Frox, while stylish young men will be presented in sharp suits from Skopes Menswear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The catwalk will be brought to life with the expert hair and makeup artistry of Boston College students, who will transform the models into prom night royalty.”

“It’s a great opportunity to enjoy an evening of glamour while getting inspiration for your own prom style,” they added.

The event – which has a dress code of smart casual – is open to all students in the area, not just those who attend Thomas Middlecott Academy.

Admission is priced at £2.50, which is payable on the night.

For more information, contact Donna Clare, Thomas Middlecott Academy on 01205 722336 or [email protected]