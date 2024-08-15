We are proud with the achievements of our Year 13 students, whose hard work and dedication has been rewarded with a tremendous set of qualifications, both with A levels and vocational qualifications. We are particularly pleased with the number of higher grades achieved, which reflect the tremendous diligence of our students, their scholarship and tenacity. They open up extraordinary opportunities for our students which allow them to make ambitious choices and to flourish in a future of their own making.

Whilst students have worked hard over their time at the school, staff also deserve much praise for the support, encouragement, quality of teaching and many extra hours they have put in with the students. This demonstrates the strength of the collaboration between the staff of the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form and the success of developing teaching that supports students and encourages the independent learning, a skill that is required in many walks of life. Challenging subjects continue to be taken by our students and they achieve highly in these areas, allowing them to access courses at some of the country’s top universities, including Oxford and Cambridge, as well as a vast range of courses.

Sixth Form study is a young person’s passport to the next stage of their lives: we wish all of our Year 13 leavers well as they progress to university, college, apprenticeships or employment and we celebrate their success.

1 . UGC-Image-360945 Will, Josh and Noah on results day Photo: Submitted