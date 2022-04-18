£4 million announced for adult maths skills tuition in Lincolnshire

Education.

A total of £270 million is being invested in England to help people progress and secure great jobs.

Cloun Bradwell, executive councillor for adult learning at the county council, said: “This is a huge amount of money over three years – and more than we expected.

“It will make a real difference to the prospects of adults in Lincolnshire who are being held back from their dream jobs. Good maths skills are so important in adult life, but we know about half of working age people haven’t developed numeracy skills over primary school levels.

“There are already free numeracy courses available in the county, but this money means we can arrange new courses, and work with businesses to be innovative in how they are delivered.”

The money will fund courses for adults aged over 19 who do not already have a maths GCSE at grade 4 or above.

Poor numeracy skills can hold people back from having the confidence to get on in life and into work. Those who improve their numeracy skills are more likely to be in employment, have higher wages, and better wellbeing.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy at the county council, added: “Many of our businesses are telling us that they are struggling to fill vacancies with qualified staff. We want our county to offer highly skilled and trained employees and in return they have a range of good quality and well-paid job opportunities. This really is a key part of efforts to boost our county’s economy and attract and keep businesses here.

“Businesses that develop their employees’ numeracy skills can also boost productivity, increase profits and improve employee retention.”

Councils will receive the cash boost ahead of the rollout of the government’s flagship Multiply programme this autumn. Courses are expected to be available this autumn in person or online, at work or at home, and either on a part time or intensive basis.

Employers who could benefit from boosting their workforce’s skills will be able to work with their Local Authority and training providers to deliver Maths GCSEs or work-ready Functional Skills Qualifications as well as design and deliver bespoke programmes for their workforce – at no cost to them.

Minister for Skills Alex Burghart said: “As the son of a maths teacher, I know that, with the right support, everyone can do maths. That is why making sure everyone has good maths and numeracy skills is central to the mission of this government.

“Poor numeracy holds people back in their lives and careers. Multiply will be a launchpad for people to progress into better paid jobs that will help our economy grow.

“This £270 million of government funding will unlock potential and level up opportunities for people across the country. We will give this money to local areas based on need so they can find the right solutions for their communities.”

There is already help available for adults to improve maths and numeracy skills including fully funded maths courses up to GCSE to enable people to get the maths skills they need. In Lincolnshire you can visit www.2aspire.org.uk for courses.

Research shows that sectors with a high proportion of workers with basic or advanced numeracy skills have experienced the most rapid growth in employment over the last decade.