Pupil exclusions and suspensions fall in Lincolnshire - but remain above the national average

The number of pupils being excluded and suspended from schools in Lincolnshire has fallen – but it remains above the national average, councillors say.

Members of Lincolnshire County Council’s schools forum heard that the number of pupils permanently excluded from the area’s schools fell from 245 in 2023-24 to 227 in 2024-25 – a 7% decrease.

It also said that there’s been a 15 per cent decrease in the number of pupils being suspended from schools, falling from 4,991 in 2023-25 to 4,553 in 2024-25.

But the county council said the figures continue to be well above the national average and it’s working to reduce these numbers further.

The authority also added that the local figures cover all types of schools in the county, including, primary, secondary and special schools.

Kate Capel, head of service for inclusion at the county council, said: “Lincolnshire continues to show an increase in exclusions when compared to the national and regional averages.

“We’ve seen a seven per cent decrease in the number of permanent exclusions. While there was a rise in exclusions in primary schools, there was a decrease in secondary schools, which is a positive sign.

“It’s pleasing to see that cases of schools using permanent exclusions are reducing.”

Ms Capel said the county council is working with school leaders to tackle this issue.

She added: “Persistent and disruptive behaviour is the main reason behind pupil suspensions and this is in line with the national picture.

“We’re already working with 47 schools and their leaders to tackle this. We’re really sure that more SEND hubs are now open with more planned to open later this year.

“We continued to see a higher number of pupil exclusions in 2023- 24. There was a slight decrease this year, but we need to continue to address this.”

The county council said that persistent and disruptive behaviour remained the main reason for pupil suspensions, amounting to 63% of the total cases.

This was followed by verbal abuse or threatening behaviour towards a teacher, making up 23 per cent of the suspensions.

Ms Capel went on to say that the impact of the pandemic remains an issue for schools across Lincolnshire.

She added: “I think each key stage of pupils has a different set of difficulties, depending on what stage of life these children were at.

“It’s about how we utilise the resources that we have available to support them going forward.”

Mark Popplewell, strategic finance leader for children’s services, said the county council is working with schools to reduce pupil exclusions and suspensions.

He said: “Prevention is key. This is something that we’re continuing to review.

“It’s about working with secondary schools across the county to look at where we can support them to reduce pupil suspensions and exclusions.

“It’s about getting those schools to support and engage with these pupils to keep them in school as much as possible.

“We’re looking at providing increased capacity for alternative provisions within schools.

“That’s the process that we’re going through. It’s about how we can prevent these pupils from being excluded and support them at school.”

Martin Smith, assistant director of children’s education, said the county council will provide an update on its progress in reducing pupil exclusions at its next meeting.

He added: “As we get further into this, we can report back on the impact of these measures.”

The department for education says that is a clear way to manage unacceptable behaviour, but that schools should consider their alternative provisions for pupils who are persistently suspended.