Pupils and parents share stories at primary school Reading Café

As we look forward to a busy World Book Day later this week, a local school have been kicking off their reading celebrations early. Pupils at Pinchbeck East CE Primary Academy, part of Infinity Academies Trust, enjoyed a wonderful afternoon reading together with their parents as part of the school’s popular Reading Café initiative.

Now in its second year, the event invited parents to step into school and share the joy of reading with their children.

This year’s Reading Café welcomed Year 2 families, who gathered to hear from Pinchbeck East’s Phonics Lead, Mrs Beasley, who provided lots of hints and tips for supporting children with their reading at home. Parents then had the chance to relax with a drink and snack while snuggling up with their children to enjoy a book - free from the distractions of everyday life.

Teeny Vayro, Head of School at Pinchbeck East CE Primary Academy, said: “It was fantastic to welcome so many parents and carers to our school for our recent Reading Café - offering a special space where families could enjoy quality time together and celebrate the magic of reading.”

Parents and pupils snuggled up at Reading Café

The event was met with great enthusiasm, with parents valuing the opportunity to be part of their child’s learning journey in such a meaningful way.

Andrew Raistrick, Executive Headteacher at Pinchbeck East CE Primary Academy, added: “Throughout the year, we are pleased to run lots of events for our families to enjoy. Our pupils are always delighted to welcome their parents into school and it’s a great way to inspire some family learning.”

Gavin Booth, CEO of Infinity Academies Trust, praised the initiative, saying: “Our academies are passionate about inspiring children to develop a love for reading throughout their live, so events like this are an important way to further embed learning and make reading fun.

“We know that spending time reading together has so many benefits for children and their families, not only does it build children’s reading confidence and vocabulary, but it offers the chance to share the joy of storytelling together.’