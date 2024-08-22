In a statement released today (Thursday, August 22), Emma Cresswell, deputy headteacher, said: “Haven High students have worked hard and have shown real resilience over this academic year, truly making the staff proud.

“We have seen brilliant results across a range of subjects with some truly standout performances this year.”

“We wish all of our students the very best for their next steps in the future.”

The school made special mention of: Charlie Atkinson and William Richardson, who achieved eight grades of 7 and above; Sebastian Majkrzak, Shan Karim and Samuel Ruck, who achieved six grades at 7 and above; Goda Paksyte, who received eight grades of 6s or above; Muhammad Haider Baqar and Piotr Krakowiak, who achieved seven grades at 6 or above; and Vakare Mazeikaite and Smilte Lengvinaite, who received six grades at 6 or above.

Charlie said: “I am really pleased with my results – some of them, including my English Literature and music grade 9s, are better than I could have expected.

“The teachers here have been very supportive, and I couldn’t have done it without them.”

William said: “I am proud of my grades – I got 8s in multiple subjects including in maths and a 7 in English literature, which I’m delighted with! I’ve had some fantastic teachers this year.”

Vakare said: “I got a 9 in religious studies and an 8 in English literature and more grades to be proud of”

Haven High’s executive headteacher Austin Sheppard said: “It is great to be able to celebrate the successes of our Year 11 students on their GCSE and BTEC results today.

“These results reflect all of their hard work, and we wish them all every success for their next steps.

“We would also like to thank our team of staff at the academy who have supported our brilliant Year 11 students to achieve their goals.”

1 . Haven High Academy, Boston Pictured (from left) Beatriz Dimentel, assistant head of year Vikki Howard, IIja Polanskis, and deputy headteacher Emma Cresswell. Photo: Mick Fox

2 . Haven High Academy, Boston Pictured (from left) Tai Reece, Tyler James, and Max Edward. Photo: Mick Fox

3 . Haven High Academy, Boston Katy Hardstaff (left) and Maci-Jay Brackenbury. Photo: Mick Fox