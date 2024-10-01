Pupils celebrate Lincolnshire Day at St Michael's Cof E Primary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Michael's school have celebrated all the amazing food that has been produced in our region for Lincolnshire Day.

On this soggy Lincolnshire Day, St Michael's Cof E Primary School in Louth have celebrated by creating fact files on Lincolnshire and sampling plum bread and cheese.

They have created a beautiful display of locally produced foods that have been kindly donated from across our region- sharing with the children the many fantastic foods that have been produced in our county.

They will then be taking the food to the local food bank in Louth.

St Michael's children with Lincolnshire produce

This afternoon they are raising money for MacMillan by hosting a coffee and cake afternoon. They are slightly disappointed tractors did not appear due to the terrible weather, but have enjoyed their day dressed in the colours of the Lincolnshire flag.