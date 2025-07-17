Pupil and staff member

Tulip Academy Spalding are delighted to announce that following an Ofsted inspection on 10th and 11th June 2025, the school has been graded ‘Outstanding’ in all areas.

Tulip Academy is situated across two campuses in the market town of Spalding. This specialist school educates and cares for children and young adults aged 2 to 19 with a range of learning difficulties and disabilities.

Tulip Academy is part of the Community Inclusive Trust (CIT Academies).

Ofsted reported: “Pupils flourish at Tulip Academy. Specialist staff provide exceptional support that is tailored to pupils’ specific needs. Pupils feel safe and valued because of the school’s kind and inclusive environment. Parents and carers trust that their children’s needs are understood fully and met with expert care.”

The inspector commented: “Pupils strive to achieve their best. High expectations from staff help pupils to expand their boundaries. Pupils grow in confidence and independence as a result. Lessons are well structured and engaging. Hands-on activities, alongside highly effective communication tools, support learning. This strengthens pupils’ ability to interact with others and succeed.”

Adding: “Pupils enjoy learning in a calm and well-organised environment. They receive high-quality personalised support to develop skills to aid their emotional regulation and social communication. As a result, pupils gain a deep understanding of themselves and others as they prepare for their next steps. Gaining significantly from an excellent personal development offer, including strong careers guidance, allowing pupils to explore the world in school and in the wider community.”

Kyna Adkins, Interim Headteacher said: “We have welcomed this inspection from Ofsted. The staff at Tulip Academy work exceptionally hard to provide tailored support to each pupil attending the school, and I couldn't be prouder of both them and all our pupils. We are particularly pleased that Ofsted acknowledged Tulip's safe, kind and inclusive environment. We have always put learners first at Tulip and will continue to do so with the aim of preparing them for their adult life."

The full report can be read here.