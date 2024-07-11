'Pupils flourish' at village school, said Ofsted

Donington on Bain Primary School pupils celebrate their Good Ofsted grade.

A village school’s staff and pupils are celebrating their most recent​'Good' grades.

​Donington on Bain Primary School has secured Good grades in all five Ofsted categories following their two-day visit from Ofsted in May.

The school has now been rated as a Good school in all areas, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

The report from Ofsted described ​Donington on Bain as “a school where pupils flourish” and has high expectations of all pupils, with most pupils enthusiastic about attending school and living up to these expectations.

Donington on Bain "ensures that pupils’ wellbeing is at the heart of all that it does”, the inspector said, and pupils know that they can talk to any staff member if they have any worries or concerns.

The school’s new curriculum was also praised, with staff carefully sequencing the curriculum so that pupils develop their knowledge over time, the report said.

“Pupils are given the opportunity to revisit their learning,” the report said, “The school has ensured that pupils quickly become confident mathematicians and talk positively about their learning.”

The report said that the children in the early years get off to a good start with their reading, and older pupils talk about their favourite books and authors, with strategies in place to help older pupils to improve their reading stamina and fluency.

The inspector also said that the school has recently developed the provision for children in the early years, and takes a caring approach to supporting pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), whose needs are “promptly and accurately identified”.

Head of School Louise Anyan said: “I am very proud of this report and delighted that Ofsted have recognised that our school is a special place where pupils flourish and their well-being is at the heart of all that we do.

“I am pleased that the extensive work relating to the development of our academic curriculum, including the personal, social, health and economic education curriculum, has been recognised.”

Find out more about Donington on Bain Primary School at www.dobprimary.co.uk or call 01507 343240.