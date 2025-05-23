L-R - Benjamin, Ava and Henry were some of the Year 1 and 2 pupils that made dream catchers to hang in the trees. Photo: AHL-R - Benjamin, Ava and Henry were some of the Year 1 and 2 pupils that made dream catchers to hang in the trees. Photo: AH
L-R - Benjamin, Ava and Henry were some of the Year 1 and 2 pupils that made dream catchers to hang in the trees. Photo: AH

Pupils get creative during school’s open air learning week

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 23rd May 2025, 12:02 BST
A village primary school took a break from its annual Experiences Day this year, holding an Outdoor Classroom Week instead.

The week at Cranwell Primary School coincided with International Outdoor Classroom Day and instead of just Key Stage 2, this time involved the whole school from Foundation Stage to Year 6.

Everyone really got involved. Teaching staff, assisted by visiting parents and grandparent volunteers led creative outdoor activity sessions all week, ranging from decorating pebbles, to weaving coloured strips in fencing, making dream catchers, planting flowers in tubs, and even moulding a snake onto a tree trunk and ‘hapa zome’, which involves a technique of crushing flowers onto fabric to make artistic patterns.

The activities culminated in a Grandparents’ Day on Friday, May 23 and there was also a visit and open air performance by the Band of the RAF College Cranwell.

L-R - Year 6 pupils Ollie, William and Alex decorate their snake, moulded onto a tree during Cranwell School's outdoor learning week. Photo: AH

1. mssp-28-05-25-cranwell school outdoor day DSCN9372-CEN.JPG

L-R - Year 6 pupils Ollie, William and Alex decorate their snake, moulded onto a tree during Cranwell School's outdoor learning week. Photo: AH Photo: Andy Hubbert

Year 2 pupils at Cranwell School make up flower planters for the school grounds. Photo: AH

2. mssp-28-05-25-cranwell school outdoor day DSCN9374-CEN.JPG

Year 2 pupils at Cranwell School make up flower planters for the school grounds. Photo: AH Photo: Andy Hubbert

Year 5 pupils hammer flowers into fabric on a willow frame in an artist technique called Hapa Zome. L-R Freya, Bailey and Maisie. Photo: AH

3. mssp-28-05-25-cranwell school outdoor day DSCN9369-CEN.JPG

Year 5 pupils hammer flowers into fabric on a willow frame in an artist technique called Hapa Zome. L-R Freya, Bailey and Maisie. Photo: AH Photo: Andy Hubbert

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice