Pupils get creative during school’s open air learning week

The week at Cranwell Primary School coincided with International Outdoor Classroom Day and instead of just Key Stage 2, this time involved the whole school from Foundation Stage to Year 6.

Everyone really got involved. Teaching staff, assisted by visiting parents and grandparent volunteers led creative outdoor activity sessions all week, ranging from decorating pebbles, to weaving coloured strips in fencing, making dream catchers, planting flowers in tubs, and even moulding a snake onto a tree trunk and ‘hapa zome’, which involves a technique of crushing flowers onto fabric to make artistic patterns.

The activities culminated in a Grandparents’ Day on Friday, May 23 and there was also a visit and open air performance by the Band of the RAF College Cranwell.

L-R - Year 6 pupils Ollie, William and Alex decorate their snake, moulded onto a tree during Cranwell School's outdoor learning week.

Year 2 pupils at Cranwell School make up flower planters for the school grounds.