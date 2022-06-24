Pupils who took part in St George's Preparatory School's poetry competition pictured with the judges.

Staff and pupils at St George’s Preparatory School welcomed the return of the annual competition – which has been cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Claire Jackson, year 6 class teacher and English subject lead, said: “It was great to see the eventual return of our ‘Off By Heart’ poetry competition - the last event was held in 2019.

"Children were invited to memorise and recite their favourite poem, then perform it to the school and parents.

Winner Maria, left, and runner-up Delphinia pictured as they gave their impressive performances.

"There were so many high quality entrants for this popular competition that auditions were held.

"The judges were treated to some superbly confident and word-perfect performances.”.

Judges on the day were the school’s head boy and head girl, along with Mrs Humphreys, of Boston Bookworms - and Jayne Keightley, of Boston Bookfair and Boston History Tours.

"The judges had a very difficult decision to make, but eventually awarded first place to Maria Somacescu (year 5) for her dramatic rendition of Roald Dahl’s crocodile poem,” said Claire.

Pupils who took part in the poetry competition.

"The runner-up position went to Delphina Holmes (year 1) who managed to co-ordinate visual aids and the faultless projection of her wonderful rhyming poem.