Pupils look to the skies for ideas with Imp trail design

William Alvey School headteacher, Stephen Tapley and Affinity's Alex Davison and pupils holding some of their Imp designs. EMN-210618-123635001

The trail will take in over 50 Imp sculptures, designed and decorated by the county’s schools, displayed across the city.

As part of the Education Business Partnership (EBP), Affinity Flying Services, which provides and maintains the fleet of training aircraft at RAF College Cranwell, chose to sponsor work with year six children at the William Alvey School in Sleaford to participate in the Lincoln Imp Project which meant the children had to come up with their own Imp design.

The finished Imp features a silhouette of Lincoln’s famous cathedral, as well as images of Affinity’s Grob 120TP known as ‘The Prefect’, in honour of the Avro single-engined biplane trainer used by wartime RAF pilots.

Alex Davison and Rachel Armitage from Affinity visited the school on Thursday to meet the children and staff who worked on the Imp.

Iain Chalmers, Affinity MD, said: “They have really captured the spirit of what makes Lincoln so special, and the essence of what we do here at Affinity Flying Training Services.”

Headteacher, Stephen Tapley, said: “The children really enjoyed working together to come up with the design.”