Pupils ready for pumpkin fun at Skegness school thanks to Tesco

Pupils at The Richmond School in Skegness with pumpkins donated by Tesco. Mrs Lisa Moore took along Evie the Therapy Dog to join in the fun.

Tesco has donated 'lots of pumpkins' to the Early Years Foundation Stage team at The Richmond School for the pupils to enjoy.

Joanne Hazard of The Richmond Family said: "We would like to say thank you to Jodie from Tesco Skegness.

"They have donated lots of pumpkins to the EYFS team.

"Our youngest pupils in Foundation stage are going to have a fantastic time making things. There are going to be lots of fun sessions in the afternoons.