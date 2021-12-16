Pupils receive funding boost

Media and photography students at a Horncastle school will now have access to exciting technology, thanks to a donation by Horncastle & District Photographic Society.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 9:54 am
Tom Bollan, Head of Banovallums CADT, Malcom Saxton of the Horncastle and District Photographic Society and Amy Foote, assistant Head of CADT. EMN-211213-141958001

The photographic society recently held a meeting to decide who would benefit from their fundraising efforts, and it was agreed that the students at Banovallum studying GCSE photography would be the recipients to benefit from the donation.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The student panel and staff in the Creative Arts and Design & Technology (CADT) faculty have made plans to develop access to high specification cameras for photography, and to develop advancements in digital media to ensure the students can experience the use of green screen technologies, drone camera photography, stop frame animation, mass media publication and digital art.

The donation will benefit not just those studying the subject, but allow for the students to lead on future publication materials released by the school and to provide opportunities for local groups and businesses to work alongside the students.

Tom Bollan, head of the CADT department, said: “ This will undoubtedly boost the opportunities for advanced photography techniques and provide a high level experience into the world of digital arts which is only accessible through funding of this type. This will ensure that the students at Banovallum for years to come can showcase their advanced skills to the community and wider audience.”