The photographic society recently held a meeting to decide who would benefit from their fundraising efforts, and it was agreed that the students at Banovallum studying GCSE photography would be the recipients to benefit from the donation.
The student panel and staff in the Creative Arts and Design & Technology (CADT) faculty have made plans to develop access to high specification cameras for photography, and to develop advancements in digital media to ensure the students can experience the use of green screen technologies, drone camera photography, stop frame animation, mass media publication and digital art.
The donation will benefit not just those studying the subject, but allow for the students to lead on future publication materials released by the school and to provide opportunities for local groups and businesses to work alongside the students.
Tom Bollan, head of the CADT department, said: “ This will undoubtedly boost the opportunities for advanced photography techniques and provide a high level experience into the world of digital arts which is only accessible through funding of this type. This will ensure that the students at Banovallum for years to come can showcase their advanced skills to the community and wider audience.”