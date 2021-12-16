Tom Bollan, Head of Banovallums CADT, Malcom Saxton of the Horncastle and District Photographic Society and Amy Foote, assistant Head of CADT. EMN-211213-141958001

The photographic society recently held a meeting to decide who would benefit from their fundraising efforts, and it was agreed that the students at Banovallum studying GCSE photography would be the recipients to benefit from the donation.

The student panel and staff in the Creative Arts and Design & Technology (CADT) faculty have made plans to develop access to high specification cameras for photography, and to develop advancements in digital media to ensure the students can experience the use of green screen technologies, drone camera photography, stop frame animation, mass media publication and digital art.

The donation will benefit not just those studying the subject, but allow for the students to lead on future publication materials released by the school and to provide opportunities for local groups and businesses to work alongside the students.