QEGS Alford named as one of the top state secondary schools in the East Midlands

In ‘Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022’, published earlier this month, QEGS Alford was listed in fourth place for the region, with 67.8% of A-Level pupils achieving A*-B grades, and 45.8% of GCSE pupils achieving A*/A/9/8/7 grades based on an average percentage of exam grades from 2017-19.
The guide also states that QEGS Alford is ranked the 144th best school nationally, out of approximately 1,700 schools who disclosed their results.
Head teacher, Glen Thompson, told the Leader: “We are delighted by the continued high levels of progress that students at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford, achieve both academically and in relation to their wider development.
“We continue to be proud of them and their successes.”