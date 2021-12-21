QEGS Alford named as one of the top state secondary schools in the East Midlands

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford, has been named by the Sunday Times as one of the top few state secondary schools in the East Midlands region.

By James Silcocks
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 9:52 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 10:52 am
Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Alford. (Photo: QEGS Alford Facebook page).

In ‘Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022’, published earlier this month, QEGS Alford was listed in fourth place for the region, with 67.8% of A-Level pupils achieving A*-B grades, and 45.8% of GCSE pupils achieving A*/A/9/8/7 grades based on an average percentage of exam grades from 2017-19.

The guide also states that QEGS Alford is ranked the 144th best school nationally, out of approximately 1,700 schools who disclosed their results.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Head teacher, Glen Thompson, told the Leader: “We are delighted by the continued high levels of progress that students at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford, achieve both academically and in relation to their wider development.

QEGS Alford head teacher, Glen Thompson.

“We continue to be proud of them and their successes.”

East Midlands