QEGS Prize giving to end term

​Prizes and awards for top achieving students at Horncastle’s grammar school were handed out at an annual prize-giving ceremony.

QEGS students at the prize giving.

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School held their annual ceremony on Monday December 18, where prizes were presented to high-flying pupils from the 2022-2023 term.

Prizes were presented to winners by alumnus Mr Tom Elmer of the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and the Vote of Thanks was given by Head Prefects Tristan Cull & Jessica Dodwell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QEGS headteacher Mr Simon Furness said: “It was an absolute pleasure to conclude the term with our Senior Prizegiving ceremony at which we recognised the achievements of Year 11 and Sixth Form students during last academic year.

"Their successes were varied and I know that the awards they received only reflect a small proportion of their accomplishments.

"They are without doubt an impressive group of young people and we are incredibly proud of each and every one of them.

"Congratulations to all prize winners and their families and particular good wishes for the future to those students who left QEGS at the end of last year to embark upon further study at university or college, begin apprenticeships or start employment in the workplace.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full list of winners at the QEGS prize giving can be found below:

YEAR 11 PRIZES FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT

Yemisi Akande

Daniel Bradbury

Lucas Bradley

Archie Carder

Emma Case

Ellen Cawley

Zoro Chikura

Erin Coney

Isla Coon

Olivia Crow

Maya Davies-Goddard

Madeline Dawson

Laura Dillon

Charlie Dixon

Archie Edney

Jessica Gilbert

Grace Gosling

Kanak Gupta

Eve Herbert

Joshua Houghton

George Hunter

Shivani Jansari

Abhinav Mahajan

Hope McIlwrick

Toby Pickering

Lola Poppy

Ethan Prior

Archie Qualtrough

Saanvi Ravi

Neha Ravikumar

Ambarish Sethia

Ziyad Soliman

Verity Street

Samuel Thomsett

Sujaay Venkateshan

Veronica Vincent

Aarushi Vinod

Frederick Ward

Sophie Wilderspin

Thomas Willerton

LOWER SIXTH FORM SUBJECT PRIZES

Art and Design: Kitty Chappell

Art and Design: Lucy Parkinson

Biology: Jessica Dodwell

Business Studies: Rowan Bramley

Chemistry: Samuel Brearley

Computer Science: Hayes Pang

Drama: Daisy Lascelles

Economics: Elize Dawson

English Language: Evie Cooper

English Literature: Jessica Dodwell

Film Studies: Alice Keeling

French: Emily Cooper

Further Maths: Dillan Jaggernauth

Geography: Jessica East

Geology: Faith Mason

History: Hattie Filmore

Mathematics: Vishnu Sivakumar

Music: Evie Cooper

Physics (Copernicus Prize): Dillan Jaggernauth

Product Design: Emma Eastham

Psychology: Maaria Rajput

Religious Studies: Emily Cooper

In the Lower Sixth Form, prizes were also given to Andrew Lucas Prize (English) – Evie Cooper, Butchart Prize for Outstanding Potential – Anuhya Thota, John Croxford Prize for International Service – Jessica Dodwell

Jones Shield (Outstanding Student new to L6) - Beck Fergie, and Peacock Award for Academic Excellence – Aswin Senthil Kumar.

UPPER SIXTH FORM SUBJECT PRIZES

Art and Design (Alex Woodcraft Cup): Harry Batkin

Biology: Nicole Scott

Buchanan Shield for Science: Garima Kakkar

Business Studies: David Winslow

Chemistry (Stephen Baker Memorial Shield): Isaac Keeling

Computer Science Carter Vernon

Drama: Hannah Morris

Economics: Josh Lawie

English Language: Olivia Hull

English Literature: Sophia Chevli

Film Studies: Hannah Button

French (Libby Bailey Cup): Imogen Tyler

Further Maths (D F Taylor Prize): Matthew Hunter

Geography: Freya Metcalf

Geology: Freya Hadley

German: Isaac Keeling

History: Thrisha Hande

Mathematics (D F Taylor Prize): Miles Galbraith Rouse

Music (Pamela Barber Memorial): Will Martin

Musical Performance (D F Taylor Prize): Jessica Gates

Languages (2 or more) Linda Baker Cup: Imogen Tyler

Physical Education: Olivia Dembrey

Physics: Isaac Keeling

Product Design: Sarah Bishop

Psychology: Lars Telfer

Religious Studies: Anya James

UPPER SIXTH FORM PRIZES

Peacock Prize for Academic Excellence: Lavdhi Jain

Joseph Lister Prize: Aakash Saha Jansari

(Outstanding Leaver, moving to the field of Human or Animal Health)

Headteacher’s Prize: Flossie England

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goodfellow Service to Sport: Evie Brooks & William Cheer

Chatterton’s Prize for Head Prefect: Imogen Tyler & Matthew Hunter

Frank Harness Cup for Service: Tom Lancaster-Eastwood

STAFF PRIZES

Jane Dale Diversity Prize: Hattie Filmore, Maya Staniland, and Mesha Tennyson

Parents’ Association Prizes: Tanmayi Chingale, Sushant Gupta, Lewis Janney, Daniel Yeoman

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Service to Music and Drama: Bryony Curley, Elizabeth Kirby, Otis Morley, Hannah Morris, Aakash Saha Jansari, Ismail Zarif, and Maria Zurieqi

For Service to Sport: Will Coveley, Jamie Cull, Olivia Dembrey, Josh Foster, Miles Galbraith Rouse, Matthew Hunter, Lewis Janney, Millie Morley, Ethan Ntiforo, Ashdon Quinn, Charlie Wilkinson, and Adam Zarien

For Service to School: Bryony Curley, Lavdhi Jain, Hannah Morris, Ethan Ntiforo, Lucy Robertson, and Ismail Zarif