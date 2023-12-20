QEGS Prize giving to end term
Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School held their annual ceremony on Monday December 18, where prizes were presented to high-flying pupils from the 2022-2023 term.
Prizes were presented to winners by alumnus Mr Tom Elmer of the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and the Vote of Thanks was given by Head Prefects Tristan Cull & Jessica Dodwell.
QEGS headteacher Mr Simon Furness said: “It was an absolute pleasure to conclude the term with our Senior Prizegiving ceremony at which we recognised the achievements of Year 11 and Sixth Form students during last academic year.
"Their successes were varied and I know that the awards they received only reflect a small proportion of their accomplishments.
"They are without doubt an impressive group of young people and we are incredibly proud of each and every one of them.
"Congratulations to all prize winners and their families and particular good wishes for the future to those students who left QEGS at the end of last year to embark upon further study at university or college, begin apprenticeships or start employment in the workplace.”
The full list of winners at the QEGS prize giving can be found below:
YEAR 11 PRIZES FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT
Yemisi Akande
Daniel Bradbury
Lucas Bradley
Archie Carder
Emma Case
Ellen Cawley
Zoro Chikura
Erin Coney
Isla Coon
Olivia Crow
Maya Davies-Goddard
Madeline Dawson
Laura Dillon
Charlie Dixon
Archie Edney
Jessica Gilbert
Grace Gosling
Kanak Gupta
Eve Herbert
Joshua Houghton
George Hunter
Shivani Jansari
Abhinav Mahajan
Hope McIlwrick
Toby Pickering
Lola Poppy
Ethan Prior
Archie Qualtrough
Saanvi Ravi
Neha Ravikumar
Ambarish Sethia
Ziyad Soliman
Verity Street
Samuel Thomsett
Sujaay Venkateshan
Veronica Vincent
Aarushi Vinod
Frederick Ward
Sophie Wilderspin
Thomas Willerton
LOWER SIXTH FORM SUBJECT PRIZES
Art and Design: Kitty Chappell
Art and Design: Lucy Parkinson
Biology: Jessica Dodwell
Business Studies: Rowan Bramley
Chemistry: Samuel Brearley
Computer Science: Hayes Pang
Drama: Daisy Lascelles
Economics: Elize Dawson
English Language: Evie Cooper
English Literature: Jessica Dodwell
Film Studies: Alice Keeling
French: Emily Cooper
Further Maths: Dillan Jaggernauth
Geography: Jessica East
Geology: Faith Mason
History: Hattie Filmore
Mathematics: Vishnu Sivakumar
Music: Evie Cooper
Physics (Copernicus Prize): Dillan Jaggernauth
Product Design: Emma Eastham
Psychology: Maaria Rajput
Religious Studies: Emily Cooper
In the Lower Sixth Form, prizes were also given to Andrew Lucas Prize (English) – Evie Cooper, Butchart Prize for Outstanding Potential – Anuhya Thota, John Croxford Prize for International Service – Jessica Dodwell
Jones Shield (Outstanding Student new to L6) - Beck Fergie, and Peacock Award for Academic Excellence – Aswin Senthil Kumar.
UPPER SIXTH FORM SUBJECT PRIZES
Art and Design (Alex Woodcraft Cup): Harry Batkin
Biology: Nicole Scott
Buchanan Shield for Science: Garima Kakkar
Business Studies: David Winslow
Chemistry (Stephen Baker Memorial Shield): Isaac Keeling
Computer Science Carter Vernon
Drama: Hannah Morris
Economics: Josh Lawie
English Language: Olivia Hull
English Literature: Sophia Chevli
Film Studies: Hannah Button
French (Libby Bailey Cup): Imogen Tyler
Further Maths (D F Taylor Prize): Matthew Hunter
Geography: Freya Metcalf
Geology: Freya Hadley
German: Isaac Keeling
History: Thrisha Hande
Mathematics (D F Taylor Prize): Miles Galbraith Rouse
Music (Pamela Barber Memorial): Will Martin
Musical Performance (D F Taylor Prize): Jessica Gates
Languages (2 or more) Linda Baker Cup: Imogen Tyler
Physical Education: Olivia Dembrey
Physics: Isaac Keeling
Product Design: Sarah Bishop
Psychology: Lars Telfer
Religious Studies: Anya James
UPPER SIXTH FORM PRIZES
Peacock Prize for Academic Excellence: Lavdhi Jain
Joseph Lister Prize: Aakash Saha Jansari
(Outstanding Leaver, moving to the field of Human or Animal Health)
Headteacher’s Prize: Flossie England
Goodfellow Service to Sport: Evie Brooks & William Cheer
Chatterton’s Prize for Head Prefect: Imogen Tyler & Matthew Hunter
Frank Harness Cup for Service: Tom Lancaster-Eastwood
STAFF PRIZES
Jane Dale Diversity Prize: Hattie Filmore, Maya Staniland, and Mesha Tennyson
Parents’ Association Prizes: Tanmayi Chingale, Sushant Gupta, Lewis Janney, Daniel Yeoman
For Service to Music and Drama: Bryony Curley, Elizabeth Kirby, Otis Morley, Hannah Morris, Aakash Saha Jansari, Ismail Zarif, and Maria Zurieqi
For Service to Sport: Will Coveley, Jamie Cull, Olivia Dembrey, Josh Foster, Miles Galbraith Rouse, Matthew Hunter, Lewis Janney, Millie Morley, Ethan Ntiforo, Ashdon Quinn, Charlie Wilkinson, and Adam Zarien
For Service to School: Bryony Curley, Lavdhi Jain, Hannah Morris, Ethan Ntiforo, Lucy Robertson, and Ismail Zarif
Higher Education Scholarships: Will Coveley, Matthew Hunter, Lewis Janney, Tom Lancaster-Eastwood, Georgia Newton, Lars Telfer, and Maria Zurieqi