QEGS students enjoy end of year prize giving

QEGS prize giving.

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Horncastle held their Lower School Awards Evening on Monday, July 18, the first after a three-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff said it was a “delight” to welcome staff, parents and award-winning students into the Main Hall.

Prizewinners are invited to the ceremony by QEGS staff because their teachers believe that they have consistently gone 'above and beyond' in terms of academic effort, contribution to the school community, or participation in school music and sporting activities.

Although the Hall was rather warm on one of the hottest days of the year – and almost on record – those gathered together heard a performance from the school's string quartet.

A review of the year was read out by the Headteacher, Mr Simon Furness, as well as pen-portraits of each year group from their respective Heads of Year.

The event was capped off with a closing message from two of last year's senior prefects, Athul Dinesh and Jack Lunn.

A spokesman for the school said: “The highlight was, as ever, seeing nearly 100 students stride confidently across the stage to received their awards.

“We look forward to this becoming an annual event once more.”