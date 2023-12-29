A tale as old as time was brought to life by talented students before the Christmas break.

QEGS production of Beauty and the Beast. Photos by Sophie Rowson

Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle performed this year’s pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, over December 4 to 16.

Directed and choreographed by Mr Watkins, with the script by MOGO productions, the students have been working tirelessly in rehearsals since September to put together a show to bring some Christmas cheer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show included some colourful song and dance numbers, with eye-catching costumes and staff said the show was a “huge success”.

Lilli Caraher as Prince Pierre of Perpignon/Beast.

A spokesman said: “It was fantastic to see their hard work pay off in what truly was a laugh-a-minute show.

“We are extremely proud of the talent that we have amongst our students at QEGS.”