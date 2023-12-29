Register
QEGS students perform pantomime tale 'as old as time'

A tale as old as time was brought to life by talented students before the Christmas break.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 29th Dec 2023, 09:45 GMT
QEGS production of Beauty and the Beast. Photos by Sophie RowsonQEGS production of Beauty and the Beast. Photos by Sophie Rowson
QEGS production of Beauty and the Beast. Photos by Sophie Rowson

Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle performed this year’s pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, over December 4 to 16.

Directed and choreographed by Mr Watkins, with the script by MOGO productions, the students have been working tirelessly in rehearsals since September to put together a show to bring some Christmas cheer.

The show included some colourful song and dance numbers, with eye-catching costumes and staff said the show was a “huge success”.

Lilli Caraher as Prince Pierre of Perpignon/Beast.Lilli Caraher as Prince Pierre of Perpignon/Beast.
Lilli Caraher as Prince Pierre of Perpignon/Beast.

A spokesman said: “It was fantastic to see their hard work pay off in what truly was a laugh-a-minute show.

“We are extremely proud of the talent that we have amongst our students at QEGS.”

Photos: Sophie Rowson

