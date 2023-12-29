QEGS students perform pantomime tale 'as old as time'
Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle performed this year’s pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, over December 4 to 16.
Directed and choreographed by Mr Watkins, with the script by MOGO productions, the students have been working tirelessly in rehearsals since September to put together a show to bring some Christmas cheer.
The show included some colourful song and dance numbers, with eye-catching costumes and staff said the show was a “huge success”.
A spokesman said: “It was fantastic to see their hard work pay off in what truly was a laugh-a-minute show.
“We are extremely proud of the talent that we have amongst our students at QEGS.”
Photos: Sophie Rowson