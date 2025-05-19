Rand Farm Park Day Nursery named one of the regions’s top 20 nurseries

Rand Farm Park Day Nursery and Pre-School has been officially recognised as one of the Top 20 nurseries in the East Midlands in the 2025 daynurseries.co.uk Nursery Awards.

The nursery says it is a tremendous achievement that marks the second time it has received this honour in just five years of operation.

Tucked away in the heart of the award-winning Rand Farm Park, the nursery first opened its doors in September 2019. Since then, it has established itself as one of Lincolnshire’s most unique and inspiring early years settings— combining a warm, nurturing learning environment with the unrivalled opportunity for children to engage with real farm life, outdoor play, and immersive, hands-on experiences every day.

The daynurseries.co.uk Top 20 Nursery Awards are widely respected across the sector and are based entirely on feedback from those who matter most: parents, relatives, and guardians. Over 67,000 verified reviews were submitted between March 29 2023 and March 28 2025, with each nursery’s overall score calculated from review volume, ratings quality, setting size, and regulatory compliance at the time of the award announcement on April 23 2025.

Rand Farm Park Day Nursery & Pre-School has proudly been ranked number one in the LN postcode, Market Rasen, and West Lindsey District, number two in the entire county of Lincolnshire, number 12 in the East Midlands region out of over 1,000 nurseries.

These rankings reflect the consistent dedication of the nursery’s passionate team and the overwhelmingly positive experience shared by its families.

Sarah Hutson, Manager of Rand Farm Park Day Nursery & Pre-School, commented: “We’re absolutely overjoyed to be recognised once again as one of the top nurseries in the region. I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of our incredible parents and carers who have taken the time to share their experiences through a review. It’s a real reflection of the love and trust they place in us. “This recognition also belongs to our fantastic team, who pour their heart and soul into every day — making each child’s journey here both educational and unforgettable. Our ‘in-the-moment’ ethos and daily access to Rand Farm Park give children a truly enriching experience that blends learning through play with nature, animals, and adventure.”

As part of the wider Rand Farm Park offering, the nursery benefits from exclusive access to the site’s working farm, adventure play areas, and seasonal events — ensuring that no two days are ever the same. Whether it's bottle-feeding lambs, growing vegetables in the nursery garden, or exploring sensory play zones, the children at Rand Farm Park Day Nursery enjoy an early education like no other.

For more information about Rand Farm Park Day Nursery & Pre-School, including availability, upcoming open days, and how to register your child, visit: https://randfarmpark.com/nursery