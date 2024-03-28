Reaching the heights with Harlem Globe Trotter and world's tallest basketball player
Paul Sturgess, a former basketball player turned actor, currently holds the current Guinness World Record for the world’s tallest basketball player, and is former member of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters.
Standing at a whopping 7ft 7.26in tall (2.34m), Mr Sturgess is also one of only three people in the world who had perform a slam-dunk without having to jump, and attended Florida Institute of Technology University before being ‘drafted’ by the Globetrotters in August 2011.
He later joined the Texas Legends and the Cheshire Phoenix in the British Basketball League before pursuing a career in acting, and has appeared in blockbuster films including Avatar and Lord of the Rings, and currently stands as ‘The Tallest Man in Britain’.
He paid a visit to Grimoldby Primary School last week to not only hold a basketball session with the children, but to also host an inspirational assembly encouraging children to embrace their differences.
School business manager Hayley Thomas said that Paul was the best visitor the school had ever had, and he was universally loved by the children and staff alike:
"He stayed all day with us and gave a really inspirational assembly, telling the children how he learned to embrace his difference and how he still gets trolled on social media.
"His assembly was brilliant, and he also did some basketball tricks for the children, and they loved him and he gave them all high-fives – and the teachers all did too.”