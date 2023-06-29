Lincolnshire Council says its schools do not have any major maintenance problems after a national report found thousands of students are being taught in unsafe or ageing buildings.

The National Audit Office document estimates about 700,000 pupils across England are being taught in buildings which require major repairs.

More than a third of all English school buildings have passed their initial design life.

Martin Smith, Lincolnshire Council assistant director for education, emphasised the authority’s commitment to the safety of pupils.

He said: “The council takes the safety of pupils very seriously. All local authority-maintained schools are inspected every five years so we can identify any potential future issues and take remedial action in good time.”

He said academies, which are responsible for their own buildings, should have similar measures in place and assured residents any necessary works are prioritised and funded using the annual budget set aside for this purpose.

Mr Smith said: “At present, no significant maintenance challenges have been identified and no emergency measures are in place.”

The NAO report raises concerns about the risk of injury or death from a school building collapse, describing it as “very likely and critical” since 2021. It also highlighted issues such as sewage leaks and asbestos.

Mr Smith said: “We will continue to monitor schools through our routine maintenance programme, ensuring the buildings remain fit for purpose.”