Record numbers attend Louth Academy's Open Evening

Hundreds visited the lower school site on North Holme Road and came away impressed with what they had seen and heard.

Principal Joe Hermiston thanked all who came and created an “amazing atmosphere”.

Students, parents, and staff came together to celebrate the achievements of the Academy and to showcase the opportunities it provides for young people.

“You could feel excitement, energy, and a genuine buzz in the air,” Mr Hermiston said. “We had, by far, the most people we have ever had in attendance.

“It was such a special evening, and a privilege to share everything that makes our Academy unique with students and parents alike.

“The warmth and enthusiasm in the building really reflected what Louth Academy is all about – a community working together to create the best future for our young people.”

The academy’s lower school campus for Years 7 and 8 is on North Holme Road while its upper, for Years 9, 10 and 11 is sited on Monks Dyke Road.

The event highlighted how Louth Academy is going from strength to strength.

It topped East Lindsey’s performance table for progress in 2024 – the latest figures available - and had further significant improvements this summer.

Parents and students learned about the huge numbers of enrichment opportunities available, ranging from international trips and STEM activities to rewards events and after-school clubs — all designed to inspire, challenge, and support students beyond the classroom.

Visitors impressed at what they had seen and heard were Lara and Wayne Oldfield.

“We really liked it,” said Lara. “I’m a teacher and my husband is Chief Operating Officer at another Trust but we had not been to Louth Academy before.

“We were impressed and our daughter Tilly, who’s in Year 6, will be coming. Her sister Elizabeth (6) loved it too.

“The Principal in his speech was really engaging. He clearly loves the school and is highly invested.

“The facilities are fabulous. I am born and bred in Louth but it is my first time around the school.

“What we also liked was that Tilly attends East Wold in Legbourne, a small primary. With the site only being two year groups, it won’t be too overwhelmingly and will be a good introduction to secondary education for her.

“We also liked that it is not all about results, though they are incredible. The Principal talked about the enrichment opportunities that education is also all about.”

Another parent who attended said: “We were hugely impressed with the fantastic facilities and the warm, welcoming nature of the staff.

“It was clear to see how much they care about the students and how committed they are to providing the very best opportunities.”

The Academy’s been oversubscribed the last two years, said Mr Hermiston.

“We have momentum in terms of numbers and outcomes but are not complacent.

“We hope to be full again in Year 7 next September and firmly establish ourselves as the school of choice for families across the area.”

1 . Contributed Elizabeth Oldfield, sister of Tilly, in Science with teacher Mrs Riley. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Samantha Johnson, Trinity Barr and Madison Gough proud to show the library. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Loyiso Mabuto, from Year 8, in the gym. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Visitor Oscar Wilson in Maths with teacher Miss Edwards. Photo: Submitted