“Remarkable” support from Morrisons Foundation for Children at Metheringham Primary School
The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled the school to develop a specialist sensory room for children with additional needs. The room, which was previously an unused ICT suite, is now equipped with innovative sensory items and acts as a breakout area for children with complex needs.
Mrs Duggin, Headteacher said: “Metheringham Primary School is incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their generous grant, which has enabled us to transform our computing suite into a sensory classroom for pupils with complex needs.
“This new space provides sensory breaks, a calming breakout area, and the perfect environment for bespoke interventions and tailored curriculums. The positive impact on our pupils' well-being, focus, and overall learning experience has been remarkable, and we cannot thank the Morrisons Foundation enough for helping us create such a vital resource in our inclusive school.”
David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “Support all children throughout their school life is vitally important. Having a specialist area to provide support, activities and a calming environment for children with additional needs will make a huge difference to pupils and staff at Metheringham Primary School for many years to come. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to help in such a meaningful way.”