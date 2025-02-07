“Remarkable” support from Morrisons Foundation for Children at Metheringham Primary School

Pupils at Metheringham Primary School can enjoy the new sensory room facility following support from the Morrisons Foundation

Pupils, parents and teachers at Metheringham Primary School in Lincoln were celebrating recently thanks to a donation of £5,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled the school to develop a specialist sensory room for children with additional needs. The room, which was previously an unused ICT suite, is now equipped with innovative sensory items and acts as a breakout area for children with complex needs.

Mrs Duggin, Headteacher said: “Metheringham Primary School is incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their generous grant, which has enabled us to transform our computing suite into a sensory classroom for pupils with complex needs.

“This new space provides sensory breaks, a calming breakout area, and the perfect environment for bespoke interventions and tailored curriculums. The positive impact on our pupils' well-being, focus, and overall learning experience has been remarkable, and we cannot thank the Morrisons Foundation enough for helping us create such a vital resource in our inclusive school.”

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “Support all children throughout their school life is vitally important. Having a specialist area to provide support, activities and a calming environment for children with additional needs will make a huge difference to pupils and staff at Metheringham Primary School for many years to come. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to help in such a meaningful way.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.