“Remarkable” support from Morrisons Foundation for Children at Metheringham Primary School

By Adrian Horsley
Contributor
Published 7th Feb 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 09:44 BST
Pupils, parents and teachers at Metheringham Primary School in Lincoln were celebrating recently thanks to a donation of £5,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled the school to develop a specialist sensory room for children with additional needs. The room, which was previously an unused ICT suite, is now equipped with innovative sensory items and acts as a breakout area for children with complex needs.

Mrs Duggin, Headteacher said: “Metheringham Primary School is incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their generous grant, which has enabled us to transform our computing suite into a sensory classroom for pupils with complex needs.

“This new space provides sensory breaks, a calming breakout area, and the perfect environment for bespoke interventions and tailored curriculums. The positive impact on our pupils' well-being, focus, and overall learning experience has been remarkable, and we cannot thank the Morrisons Foundation enough for helping us create such a vital resource in our inclusive school.”

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “Support all children throughout their school life is vitally important. Having a specialist area to provide support, activities and a calming environment for children with additional needs will make a huge difference to pupils and staff at Metheringham Primary School for many years to come. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to help in such a meaningful way.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

