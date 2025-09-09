'Remarkable transformation' praised

State-of-the-art classrooms and vastly improved facilities have been created at Kirton Academy in time for the new academic year.

Since joining Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust last year, the school has undergone major works.

A new reception, library, music room and general makeover were completed before the programme’s second phase began earlier this year.

The latest improvements include:

Four science classrooms transformed

Updated food technology classroom

Refurbishment of the PE changing rooms

Refit of kitchen and servery

Big electrical upgrade including a new fire alarm system

Principal Emma Ricketts said the school was almost unrecognisable from the one she took charge of in April last year.

“The learning environment that has been created is outstanding,” she said. “It has been fantastic to see the children’s reaction this week as they’ve walked into the new facilities.

“There is a renewed sense of pride around the school.”

Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown thanked the main contractor Cube3 and others involved in the transformation.

“It has been a wonderful project that has been well run,” he said.

“The site is a visible signal of improvement but the academy is improving in every way.

“It has seen, for example, a 13% rise in those achieving a GCSE grade 4 and above in English and Maths combined this summer.

“The Trust has invested substantial sums in the academy and those who learn and teach here. We have also been able to access grants to support our efforts.

“The difference from the school I first walked around is dramatic. It was not fit for purpose. It now feels loved and cared for and students and staff have responded accordingly.

“In the changing rooms the showers did not work and had been removed. The smell was terrible.

“Now, they are like a modern leisure centre, encouraging children to take part in sport.”

Special guests at the unveiling included Assistant Director of Education at North Lincolnshire Council Paul Tinsley and the Mayor of Kirton in Lindsey Town Council Cllr Hazel Fox.

He said: “Since I last visited there has been a remarkable transformation.

“It is great to know students have been involved in some of the designs.

“Students who come here will now find first class learning facilities.

“When you create a culture where students are nurtured, they feel a sense of belonging and community.

“The Trust has transformed the physical environment. That alone does not make the impact but when you have the two together it makes a dramatic difference to children and staff.”

As well as the overall rise in GCSE results, individual subjects performed particularly well. Maths saw a 14% rise in those achieving grade 4 or above, triple and dual science 30% and History, Geography and Food and Technology were all up between 20% and 30%.

Prospective parents and students can see the changes for themselves at the academy’s annual Open Evening on Tuesday, September 23, between 4pm and 7pm.

Principal Mrs Ricketts cuts the ribbon to formally unveil the academy's refurbishment. She is joined in one of the refurbished science laboratories by students (left to right) Bilha Alias, Diya George, Christopher Bilverstone, Kaden Armstrong and Lucas Delacour; the Mayor Cllr Hazel Fox; LGAT's Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown (back, centre) and Assistant Director of Education at North Lincolnshire Council Paul Tinsley (fifth right). Also pictured (left to right) are Andy Staunton from Richard Eves Architects; Steve Henderson, Synergi Energy Systems; Andrew Mathieson, Cube3; Luke Scorer from electrical consultants Aptus Ltd; and Sean Hunter, Cube 3.

2 . Contributed The updated food technology room is shown by Mrs Ricketts to (left to right), the Mayor Cllr Hazel Fox, Assistant Director of Education at North Lincolnshire Council Paul Tinsley and LGAT’s Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust’s Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown (right) shows the transformation to Assistant Director of Education at North Lincolnshire Council Paul Tinsley. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The new changing rooms at Kirton Academy. Photo: Submitted