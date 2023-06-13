Register
Repeat of 1940s event proves even bigger hit

Fos a second time, Sleaford Town Council held its 1940s Day in association with the William Alvey School.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 17:31 BST
Dave and Tina Smith of Osbournby
Dave and Tina Smith of Osbournby

Starting with an official opening by the Town Crier, John Griffiths, the event moved on with a number of renditions of classic songs from the period performed by 1940s-style vocalist Miss Sarah-Jane.

Attendance was high with people arriving throughout the day.

The variety of performers included Kesteven Morris Dancers providing a spirited display. Children were catered for with bouncy castles, face painting and an engaging and funny Punch and Judy Show from Billy Biscuit.

Holly Clark with Sam Clark 7, Eva Clark 9 and Charlie Clark 3 of Sleaford
Holly Clark with Sam Clark 7, Eva Clark 9 and Charlie Clark 3 of Sleaford

There was a Spitfire flypast to wow the crowds at 1pm and then The Blighty Belles struck up, delivering an exciting performance for the appreciative audience who readily got up and danced, with some in 1940s outfits too.

There were vintage vehicles, re-enactors and you could even get a 1940s hair-do.

As the event moved to a close the Miller Magic Big Band gave renditions of many evocative ‘40s tunes.

Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Anthony Brand said: "The overwhelming sense from those attending was of it being a great success, better than last year and should be continued in the future.”

L-R Josh Hammerton of Sleaford and Andy King of Woodhall with his 1942 Ford Jeep
L-R Josh Hammerton of Sleaford and Andy King of Woodhall with his 1942 Ford Jeep

He thanked everyone involved, including the teams from William Alvey School and the Town Council for their efforts to stage the event.

Rose and Ron Simons
Rose and Ron Simons
Austin Ellis 5, Macey Bowler 6 and Zachary Ellis 7 with L-R Kara Bristow, Jackie Bristow and Charlie Bristow of Sleaford
Austin Ellis 5, Macey Bowler 6 and Zachary Ellis 7 with L-R Kara Bristow, Jackie Bristow and Charlie Bristow of Sleaford
Ray Parrish of Sleaford with his 1940 Fordson N tractor, with Jacob Diggines 8 of Sleaford
Ray Parrish of Sleaford with his 1940 Fordson N tractor, with Jacob Diggines 8 of Sleaford
Dancing away to 1940s tunes in period costume.
Dancing away to 1940s tunes in period costume.
Blighty Belles
Blighty Belles
Freddie Tweedale 5 and Edith Tweedale 4 of Sleaford
Freddie Tweedale 5 and Edith Tweedale 4 of Sleaford
Crowds enjoying the Sleaford 1940s Day.
Crowds enjoying the Sleaford 1940s Day.