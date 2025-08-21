'Resilient, brilliant, and deeply valued' - Boston special school praises pupils on GCSE results day

An independent special school in Boston for children with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs has praised its pupils for their efforts and achievements at GCSE.

Bridge House School says today’s GCSE results are more than just ‘grades on paper’, but are ‘symbols of courage, perseverance, and personal growth’.

A spokesman for the school said: “Our young people have faced challenges that extend far beyond the classroom. Many live with ADHD, autism, or both. Others have experienced significant adversity, including trauma and instability, with many currently in local authority care. Their journeys have been anything but straightforward. Yet today, they stand tall, having completed Key Stage 4 with determination and dignity.

“At Bridge House, we don’t measure success solely in numbers. We celebrate the quiet victories: the student who sat every exam despite overwhelming anxiety, the young person who found their voice through creative writing, the learner who discovered a love for sport after years of disengagement. These are the milestones that matter.

Pupils collecting their GCSE results at Boston's Bridge House School.

“This year’s results reflect not only academic achievement, but the power of specialist teaching, trauma-informed practice, and unwavering pastoral support. Our dedicated team, from classroom teachers, TAs and specialist pastoral mentors, have walked alongside each student, tailoring support to meet their unique needs and nurturing their potential every step of the way.”

The spokesman continued: “We are thrilled to share that many of our students have achieved fantastic results, opening doors to further education, training, and employment; but, more importantly, they’ve proven to themselves, and to the world, that they are capable, worthy, and ready for what comes next.

“To every student collecting their results today: be proud. You are more than your grades. You are resilient, brilliant, and deeply valued. Today is yours!”