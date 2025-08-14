Results day arrives for Lincolnshire’s A Level and GCSE students

Celebrating their A-level results at Kesteven and Sleaford High School - from left - Gale Harrison and Sophie Stankley. Photo: Lucy Hubbert

The wait is over for hundreds of students around Lincolnshire as A Level results are released today (Thursday August 14), with GCSE results following on Thursday August 21.

It is hoped to be an exciting time for pupils, with the results marking a major milestone in their education.

Coun Natalie Oliver, executive member for children’s services, said: “I’m confident that the students’ hard work over the years will have paid off and be reflected in another good set of A Level and GCSE results for the county.

“While the majority of pupils will get the grades that they need for their next step, there will be some who don’t get the results they were hoping for. It’s important you try to stay positive and remember that you aren’t alone. There is support available if you need it.

“I’m looking forward to hearing about our local success stories. You should all be proud of what you’ve achieved so far, and I’m sure there are more successes to come. I wish you all the best for the future, whatever your next steps might be.”

Look out for further coverage of exam results from around the county on our website.