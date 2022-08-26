Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Results day: Caistor Yarborough students celebrate successes

Caistor Yarborough Academy students have been celebrating their successes, which have seen them all secure their chosen places for their continuing education.

By Dianne Tuckett
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:14 pm
Celebrating success at Castor Yarborough Academy
Celebrating success at Castor Yarborough Academy

Head teacher Mark Midgley gave a ‘huge’ congratulations to all the year eleven students, who he said had performed ‘amazingly well’ and ‘done themselves proud as a year group through a challenging two years’.

He continued: "There have been some excellent individual performances with all of our students achieving their chosen destination routes into post sixteen education.

“The whole learning community and partners have pulled together to allow our students to grow and develop in preparation for their next steps.

Most Popular

Celebrating success at Castor Yarborough Academy

“May I take this opportunity to personally thank all of our stakeholders for their support over the last year which has enabled the academy to go from strength to strength and building on our GOOD Ofsted last July.”

Celebrating success at Castor Yarborough Academy
Celebrating success at Castor Yarborough Academy
Ofsted