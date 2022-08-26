Results day: Caistor Yarborough students celebrate successes

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating success at Castor Yarborough Academy

Head teacher Mark Midgley gave a ‘huge’ congratulations to all the year eleven students, who he said had performed ‘amazingly well’ and ‘done themselves proud as a year group through a challenging two years’.

He continued: "There have been some excellent individual performances with all of our students achieving their chosen destination routes into post sixteen education.

“The whole learning community and partners have pulled together to allow our students to grow and develop in preparation for their next steps.

“May I take this opportunity to personally thank all of our stakeholders for their support over the last year which has enabled the academy to go from strength to strength and building on our GOOD Ofsted last July.”

