Results day for Lincolnshire’s A level students
Following the return of exams after the lifting of pandemic restrictions, pupils across the county are receiving their A level results today (Thursday).
This is the first time that A level students have faced exams since 2019. Because of the disruption caused by the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 pupils were instead awarded grades by their teachers, based on their coursework.
Lincolnshire County Council is not being provided with this year's A Level results and will not be able to provide overall figures for the county, but Coun Patricia Bradwell, the county council’s executive member for children’s services, said: “I’m confident that Lincolnshire’s students will have performed strongly in these difficult exams once again. Covid has caused significant disruption for schools over the last few years. However, with support from their teachers, the students have adapted well and worked hard – they thoroughly deserve to do well. I’m proud of all they’ve achieved during their time at school and look forward to hearing about our local success stories. I wish them all the very best for the future.”
Any students that are disappointed with their grades are being reminded that support is available to help them take their next step, whether that's university, employment, or training.
Lincolnshire County Council and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership have collated information about the excellent career opportunities available in the county. The information is available in the Careers, Training and Learning section of the Family Services Directory and Local Offer website at https://lincolnshire.fsd.org.uk