Results day for Lincolnshire’s A level students

This is the first time that A level students have faced exams since 2019. Because of the disruption caused by the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 pupils were instead awarded grades by their teachers, based on their coursework.

Lincolnshire County Council is not being provided with this year's A Level results and will not be able to provide overall figures for the county, but Coun Patricia Bradwell, the county council’s executive member for children’s services, said: “I’m confident that Lincolnshire’s students will have performed strongly in these difficult exams once again. Covid has caused significant disruption for schools over the last few years. However, with support from their teachers, the students have adapted well and worked hard – they thoroughly deserve to do well. I’m proud of all they’ve achieved during their time at school and look forward to hearing about our local success stories. I wish them all the very best for the future.”