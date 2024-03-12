Retired teacher from Boston area returns to the classroom as published author

Author Gill Strugnell, of Kirton Skeldyke, with pupils from Sutterton Fourfields CofE Primary School.

Gill Strugnell, 79, of Kirton Skeldyke, has made her debut as an author with When Granny Witch Came To Stay.

The book centres on a girl called Arabella and how her life is turned upside down when she learns she has magical powers just like her visiting grandmother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was published at the end of last year by Austin Macauley Publishers under the pen name G. M. Campbell. Gill was inspired to write the book after an accident at home left her with reduced mobility, which in turn led to her retiring from teaching.

During her career, Gill worked as a teacher in Worcestershire and then, for more than 20 years, as a supply teacher at schools in Lincolnshire and neighbouring counties. The Lincolnshire schools included Boston’s St Bede’s, Kirton Middlecott, Sutterton’s Fourfields, and Swineshead’s St Mary’s).

She said writing the book has given her ‘an immense amount of pleasure’.

“As a child I always enjoyed delving into books about witches and wizards,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement