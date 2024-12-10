A college which inspires young people is celebrating its new name, vision and mission with a series of workshops across the county.

InspireU, formerly known as the Young People’s Learning Provision, aims to help every learner to realise and achieve their potential.

The college ignites passion through delivering study programmes and supported internships to young people aged 16-24. The offer includes a comprehensive curriculum, intertwining core subjects like maths and English GCSEs, and preparation for adulthood through rewarding community projects and engaging extracurricular activities.

In addition, there is dedicated support for special educational needs and disabilities, alongside a compassionate pastoral team and experienced wellbeing coaches, ensuring that every individual's unique needs are met with understanding and care.

A revamped college is inspiring young people to reach their full potential.

Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services, said: “InspireU guides and uplifts each learner towards their fullest potential, whether it's advancing to further or higher education, securing an apprenticeship or diving into rewarding employment opportunities. The upcoming open days are a great opportunity for you to come along to your nearest site, meet the team and find out more about our post 16 offer. It could be the first step towards a brighter future.”

InspireU has sites in Boston, Grantham, Lincoln, Louth, Ruskington, Skegness and Spalding. The open days will be held between 10am and 3pm on the following dates:

Monday, January 20 – Boston (Focus 1, Mill Road) and Skegness (The Pavillion, Wainfleet Road)

Monday, January 27 – Louth (Kenwick Hill, LN11 8NR)

Tuesday, January 28 – Ruskington (50 High Street South)

You can find out more about all InspireU has to offer by visiting the website at www.inspireu.org.uk