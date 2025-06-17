Riseholme College celebrates 75 years with landmark ‘Risefest’ festival

Students, staff and guests at Risefest lined up in the shape of the number 75 to represent Riseholme College's 75th anniversary.

Riseholme College has marked its 75th anniversary with a vibrant celebration uniting alumni, students, staff and the local community.

The milestone event – named ‘Risefest’ – paid tribute to the college’s enduring legacy of excellence in land-based education.

The one-day festival, held at the Showground Campus, next to Lincolnshire Showground, celebrated the college’s rich history and bright future, showcasing its continued innovation in specialisms including agriculture, animal management, equine and sport.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of interactive activities, from tractor driving simulators and animal handling demonstrations to funfair games, a tombola and a live DJ set.

Agricultural machinery was on display, reflecting Riseholme’s rich farming heritage, and guests were taken by minibus for tours of the college’s original campus at nearby Riseholme Park.

A centrepiece of the celebration was the unveiling of a striking new sculpture, created by students and staff, and situated on the Showground campus green.

The bespoke metal globe, etched with motifs representing the college’s core disciplines, has been designed to symbolise the diversity and dynamism of Riseholme’s curriculum.

Plants growing through and around the structure reflect the college’s continued evolution and its commitment to nurturing future generations.

Danny Metters, Principal and Chief Executive of Riseholme College, said: “It’s been wonderful to celebrate 75 years of land-based education at Riseholme, and we’ve had alumni from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and all the way through to help us mark this occasion.

“I’d like to thank our students, staff and stakeholders for all their efforts to makes this such a memorable celebration.

“This is a special time for Riseholme. We remain true to our agricultural roots but our curriculum offer has diversified over the years to service the skills needs of our communities in Lincolnshire and further afield.

“We should be really proud of everything we’ve achieved to get to where we are today.”

Chair of Governors Angela Moran, cutting the ceremonial ribbon to unveil the sculpture, said: “Seventy-five years is a really long time, and this event is a demonstration of the college’s legacy.

“Riseholme is constantly evolving and improving to meet the needs of the local and regional area.

“It has fantastic facilities but also a wonderful culture of camaraderie and caring for each other. It really is a great place.”

Following the unveiling, guests were treated to a slice of 75th birthday cake.

Images from the college over the years and artefacts including old prospectuses and trophies were on display throughout the day.

Granville Thompson, 83, joined Riseholme as an agriculture student back in 1960.

He said: “It was a fantastic time. I made some wonderful friends, and I won a prize for Best Farm Machinery Student.

“I’ve worked in agriculture throughout my adult life and Riseholme set me up for all of that.

“I’ve remained in contact with the college over the years, and it’s nice to see it progressing so well. I’m very impressed.”

Lenny Malloy, the college’s Head of Further Education Land-based and Sport, joined as a horticulture student in 1986.

She was a student at Riseholme for five years and returned to the college as a member of staff on temporary maternity leave cover in 1990 – where she has worked in numerous roles ever since.

Lenny said: “Riseholme College is like family. The staff are here to support students and prepare them for work. It’s about the right type of nurturing.

“It still has that family atmosphere today. We work as one team and pull together. We’re all like-minded, and we share the same passion.

“Coming here every day doesn’t feel like work to me.”

Originally founded as a specialist agricultural college, Riseholme has diversified significantly over seven-and-a-half decades.

Today, it offers a broad portfolio of further education, higher education and apprenticeship programmes, supported by state-of-the-art facilities that provide students with hands-on, real-world experience.