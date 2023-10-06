School already has plans to improve after Ofsted inspection

Leaders at a village primary school say they already have “a robust plan” for recovery after Ofsted inspectors downgraded its rating from ‘Good’ to ‘Requires Improvement’.

Osbournby School. Photo: Ofsted

Inspectors visited Osbournby Primary school in July publishing their findings on September 15.

Headteacher Heather Bide said on behalf of the school and governors: “The school and governors, have a robust plan for improvement and we were disappointed that Ofsted arrived before we had a chance for it to be fully implemented.

“We agree with that outcome and are pleased that they recognised that the school had already begun to take ‘decisive action.’”

She added: “We are also pleased they recognised strengths in safeguarding, reading and our planned curriculum. We are confident that from this year, the plans we have put in place will mean that the school swiftly returns to ‘good.’”

Inspectors said leaders are making progress to improve behaviour, but there is low-level disruption in some lessons. “Leaders have taken decisive action, but pupils’ behaviour requires further improvement.”

Many parents and carers were reported to be happy with the school, but leaders were asked to improve engagement with all parents.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​