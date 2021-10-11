School hosts village’s first scarecrow festival

An ‘ex-straw-dinary’ community event has been held in Horbling in aid of the village primary school.
Browns CofE Primary School hosted a scarecrow festival – the village’s first – on Saturday as a school fundraiser.
Each of the school’s four classes designed and made a scarecrow for the event. The ‘straw-some’ foursome were based on different fictional books or characters, with one inspired by Harry Potter, complete with trademark glasses and lightning scar.
Horbling households also took part, displaying their own hand-crafted scarecrows throughout the village.
Speaking ahead of the event, Sally Howley, headteacher, said: “We are all looking forward to having a fun-filled day and I’m sure it will reignite some community spirit into the village after what has been a difficult 18 months for us all.”
All monies raised from the festival will be donated to the school, which is a member of the Lincolnshire Anglican Academy Trust.