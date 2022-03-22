School joining in 1940s event

Sleaford's 1940s day will be back on June 4. EMN-221003-170621001

This exciting day of nostalgia will take place on Saturday June 4 - to follow on from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and will run from 11am to 4pm, at the William Alvey School.

The day will feature live performances by Fiona Harrison “A Voice in a Million”, hourly air raid shelter tours, historic vehicles, a tea dance, plus themed music.

Families can also join in with Punch and Judy shows, vintage games, balloon modelling, vintage style ice cream seller, stalls, food and drink and face painting.

William Alvey School's air raid shelter museum will be centre stage at the Sleaford 1940s Day. EMN-221103-161224001

There will be tank and soldier model displays, displays by Boston’s We’ll Meet Again Museum, as well as a fire appliance from Sleaford Fire station, so bring a picnic and a chair and make a day of it. It is free entry and all the attractions are free.

There will also be a best dressed competition for adults and children. Go along dressed in your best 1940s Day wear and be in with a chance of winning a very special platinum jubilee trophy to keep. There will be three placings in each of the competitions.