School receives glowing praise from SIAMS report

Headteacher Mr Baker with some of the school Collective Worship Leaders

St. Andrew’s Church of England Primary School in Leasingham has received glowing praise in its recent Church school inspection.

The Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report, conducted in February, concluded that the school is living up to its foundation in enabling both pupils and adults to flourish.

The report highlighted strengths including the vision and values being deeply embedded within the school community, mental health and wellbeing of both pupils and adults being a high priority, resulting in an extremely welcoming and happy school and the range of wider-learning experiences and extra-curricular clubs on offer, which contributes significantly to the flourishing of all pupils.

Relationships with parents, the local church, diocese and community were praised within the report. Pupils ‘strong sense of justice and deep commitment to serving others’ was noted as an additional key strength.

Headteacher Matthew Baker said: “We are delighted with our SIAMS report, which we feel highlights the deeply caring ethos within our school. Our vision is the bedrock of everything that we do, and we encourage all of our children to live this out, both within and beyond the school building.”