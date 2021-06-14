School saddened by death of much-loved Skegness mum makes plea to support appeal

Carly (right) with her partner, Adam, and daughters Farrah, 5, and Chloe, 19.

Carly Riding - whose five-year-old daughter, Farrah, is in the reception class at the Richmond School - has sadly died from breast cancer at the age of 37.

Her partner, Adam Johns, has launched an appeal for 'Team Carly' to take part in The Big Hike in the Lake District for Macmillan Cancer Support

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said: "It is with great sadness that the Richmond family share the loss of one of our incredible mums.

"Early Years Foundation Team staff and teacher Miss Megan Tory have been left devastated by the loss of the parent of one of their young pupils.

"Her partner, Adam Johns, and his two friends are fundraising for Macmillan, in memory of Carly.

"As a team of staff members and being parents ourselves, we have been greatly impacted by the sad loss of this lovely lady.

"Thinking that our wonderful young pupil will grow up without her guidance, love and care is something we are struggling to come to terms with.

"We are thankful that her dad Adam has organised this incredible challenge to fundraise in her memory.

"We try to help our community, as we feel that a school is not just what is inside the building. Indeed, it involves the wellbeing of all our school community and families."

As well as her partner, Adam, and daughter Farrah, Carly also leaves a 19-year-old daughter Chloe.

Adam's friends, Tom Wann and Richard Harrison, will be doing the the Lake District Mighty Hike with him on June 19.

Macmillan Cancer Support helps everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can, providing physical, financial and emotional support.