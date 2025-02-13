School says ‘thank you’ to the nation following BBC Breakfast appearance

St Nicholas CE Primary Academy in Boston, which is part of Infinity Academies Trust, has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support they have received following a recent appearance on BBC Breakfast.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-minute report, which appeared on 29th January, shined a spotlight on all the ways that St Nicholas CE Primary Academy truly embodies its ethos of ‘let your light shine’ and provides ‘a sanctuary, the safe place, the haven’ for many pupils and their families.

The report featured just a few examples of the ways that dedicated staff and volunteers at the school go above and beyond to be there for their community, from ensuring that pupils have food and clothes to supporting parents who are struggling with mental health or fleeing domestic abuse. So great was the interest in the school’s story that it was then featured on 12 different parts of the BBC including BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 5 Live and the Six O’Clock News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With generous messages of support from Melbourne to St Mirren, the school has now received over £15,000 in donations to a JustGiving page which will contribute to new opportunities for the children. While businesses have also been in touch to offer their help including generous donations of learning resources and play equipment, as well as complimentary school trips and one company gifting a dedicated light installation in honour of ‘let your light shine’.

St Nicholas CE Primary's Little FISH (School Council) with some of the recent donations

Fiona Booth, Headteacher at St Nicholas CE Primary Academy, said: “It is fair to say we have been absolutely blown away by the outpouring of love, kindness and generosity we have received.

“At St Nic’s we want everyone to let their light shine and see our role as being a beacon of support for our children and their families. Although we can be limited by the funding we have available, we believe it is our duty to do all that we can to make our children’s days brighter and provide that safe space that many of them so desperately need.”

Gavin Booth, CEO of Infinity Academies Trust added: “Our thanks go to everyone that has reached out to the school and Trust over the last few days – offering support or simply words of kindness – it really is appreciated. We have also received lots of interest from families who have seen the report and would like their children to attend St Nicholas CE Primary, as well as many of our other academies across the Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am incredibly proud of the work that all of our academies do to support our communities – in so many cases this goes far beyond the classroom and it is hugely important that we acknowledge and recognise that.”