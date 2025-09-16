School sensory garden opened in memory of twin brother

Osbournby Primary School pupil James O’Connor was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour at the age of two.

After numerous rounds of surgery, chemotherapy and the return of the cancer, he died in February 2022 aged eight.

The school and community hit upon the idea of creating a sensory circuit garden on its site, fundraising and offering their services for free to deliver the project which was completed in three days just before the summer break.

It was officially opened by James’ twin brother Joshua, now 11, on Friday afternoon (September 12), joined by parents Carl and Chantelle O’Connor and invited guests who were involved in the project.

Headteacher Heather Bide said: "Almost the first thing I did on becoming headteacher here was attend James’ funeral and we knew we wanted something here for the long term for James that would be enjoyed by the children.”

The garden will be used by children who ever feel upset, overwhelmed or segregated to enjoy. It is sensory, such as the wheelchair-friendly path which has differing textures to experience beneath your feet. There are raised beds with calming plants to touch and smell. There are stepping logs, a den and even a Cheshire cat face in the all-weather turf that the contractors, S & C Slatter of Newbury managed to source from Holland – the exact image loved by James.

They hope to add to it over time too and there is a water feature due to arrive shortly.

The sports construction specialists have a number of staff who live locally and owner David Slatter agreed to supply a team of seven to work for free, as well as donating materials. Mrs Bide said: "We are only a small school of three classes and thought it might not be possible.

"It has been an incredible community effort of wiling volunteers and local businesses who have just gone above and beyond our wildest dreams.”

"We celebrate James’ birthday every year and the children in our Year 6 were classmates of James, so he is still within our children’s memory and they talk about him.”

Joshua has moved on to Carre’s Grammar School but was happy to see it has come to fruition.

"I’m glad the younger kids will be able to enjoy it and use it to calm down when overstimulated,” he said.

Dad Carl said they made sure there are references to what James would have loved. “I like how the coloured panels in the archway cast shadows across the grass.

"It has been amazing to see the legacy come to life,” said Carl.

The James Anthony Foundation was set up by the family in his memory and has been busy donating Lego and sensory toys to children undergoing cancer treatment in hospices.

1 . mssp-17-09-25-osbournby garden DSCN1170.JPG Osbournby School children, stuff and guests at the official opening of James' Garden. Photo: AH

2 . mssp-17-09-25-osbournby garden DSCN1183.JPG There are a number of touches about the garden that James would have loved, according to dad carl. Photo: AH

3 . mssp-17-09-25-osbournby garden DSCN1160.JPG The sensory circuit has a path all around for wheelchairs. Photo: AH

4 . mssp-17-09-25-osbournby garden DSCN1188.JPG Raised planters, wicker 'teacup' planters and an abacus are among the carefully designed touches. Photo: AH