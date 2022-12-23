School shoe voucher scheme planned with charity

William Alvey School in Sleaford held a Christmas Jumper Day on Friday December 9 in support of the national annual event for Save the Children.

Headteacher Stephen Tapley said there were some great Christmas jumpers on the day and they had run a successful jumper swap shop to recycle any outgrown woollies.

The school already runs a second hand uniform and shoe shop for children unable to afford new uniform.

Parents can pick up good quality, second-hand, donated shoes for free, polished and boxed at their shoe swap shop.

Mr Tapley added: “We are also in the process of setting up a shoe voucher scheme through the Sleaford United Charity and SJB Uniforms in town, modelling it on the Coats4Kids Rotary Club initiative.”

