School shoe voucher scheme planned with charity

Headteacher Stephen Tapley said there were some great Christmas jumpers on the day and they had run a successful jumper swap shop to recycle any outgrown woollies.
The school already runs a second hand uniform and shoe shop for children unable to afford new uniform.
Parents can pick up good quality, second-hand, donated shoes for free, polished and boxed at their shoe swap shop.
Mr Tapley added: “We are also in the process of setting up a shoe voucher scheme through the Sleaford United Charity and SJB Uniforms in town, modelling it on the Coats4Kids Rotary Club initiative.”
The Rotary Club of Sleaford has been delivering Coats4Kids vouchers to local schools, ensuring children have warm coats for winter.