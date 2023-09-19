School staff take on Three Peaks for arts project and charity

A group of teachers from a Sleaford primary school have completed the Three Peaks Challenge.

The Church Lane School team on the Three Peaks Challenge.

The staff from Church Lane Primary School hope to raise £2,500 towards their Academy of Arts project and for the local New Life Community Larder food bank.

The team of nine staff undertook the Three Peaks Challenge over the weekend immediately before the start of the new school term.

Starting on Friday September 1, they climbed a mountain a day, starting with Ben Nevis – Scotland’s and Britain’s highest peak, followed by Mt Snowdon in Wales on the Saturday and finally Scafell Pike in the English Pennines on the Sunday.

Charlotte Massingham, one of the teachers taking part, said: “In total we walked over 25 miles and climbed over 11,000 ft.

"The challenge was physically and mentally hard for us all, but we kept going knowing that we were raising money for fantastic causes.

"We are incredibly proud to have raised around £1,500 for some great causes. People were even giving us money on the way.”

Headteacher Callum Clay explained: “Over time, we have seen two specific areas of our community become integral to keeping households running. The first is the Community Larder and the second the community grocer’s shop.

"As a school, we wish to raise money to support these projects with their ongoing sustainability and ensure they can continue to function and offer the service which they do.”

In addition, he said the arts are often forgotten about when it comes to school and funding but they feel it is still important to support children to be creative and have skills outside the national curriculum.

"The school wishes to raise some money to improve our arts offer but also improve our facilities so that we can offer high level arts training with professionals that engages and encourages children to be positive citizens within society.”