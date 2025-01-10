School Trust’s fundraiser for sports, music and mentoring opportunities raises over £50,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and staff from schools across the David Ross Education Trust have raised an amazing £51,593.97 for the trust’s Inspiration Fund through their annual Santa and Reindeer Run.

Schools from the DRET family, which includes 36 academies across London, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Hull, fundraised for the initiative in December.

Students could dress up, get sponsorship and run or walk to contribute to the ‘Inspiration Fund’. This fund is used throughout the year to provide enrichment opportunities for students. These include the DRET Summer and Winter sports cups, DRET music festivals, and talent days with professional dancers and musicians, elite athletes and Olympians.

The purpose of the enrichment programme, using proceeds from the ‘Inspiration Fund’, is to offer children and young people at DRET schools the chance to access outstanding opportunities which are often only available to those at private or independent schools.

Santa Run at Richmond Primary Academy.

Vicky Ross, Principal at The Richmond Primary Academy, said: "As The Richmond Primary Academy joined the David Ross Education Trust (DRET) in March 2024, this was our first year taking part in the DRET Santa and Reindeer Run. All 420 pupils ran around the perimeter of the school playground and had a fantastic time in their festive dress. As a school we contributed £2,835.25 for the inspiration fund – a brilliant total we are all really proud of.”

Stuart Burns, CEO for the David Ross Education Trust, said:

“Once again our students have raised a phenomenal amount of money to support outstanding enrichment opportunities for all of our students. I am so proud of each and every person who has taken part in the Santa and Reindeer run and would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the fund.”

Simon Rose, Deputy CEO and Director of Primary Education for the David Ross Education Trust, said:

Pupils from Richmond Primary Academy enjoy the 'Santa and Reindeer' run.

“Well done and thank you to everyone who has contributed to our annual fun run. We have had a fantastic time raising money for such a great cause.

“The annual Santa and Reindeer run enables so many of our pupils to experience life-changing opportunities and I am so grateful to everyone who has taken part.”