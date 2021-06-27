School workshops help children cope with military life

Children at St Andrew's School, Leasingham join in the Little Troopers virtual workshop. EMN-210618-212639001

As part of a nationwide virtual roadshow being delivered by the charity throughout June, children from Digby, Sleaford, Leasingham and Nocton who have parents currently serving in the British Armed Forces logged in together to explore some of the unique challenges they might experience such as having a parent deployed overseas and regularly having to move home and school.

Children are pictured here taking part at St Andrew’s School, Leasingham

All of the activities were created by education experts to give schools resources to support military children in the classroom.

The children took part in storytelling, imaginative play, movement and drama and were shown tools that could help them navigate some of the challenges they might face as military children. The workshops were funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund and offered schools a snapshot of some of the resources available.

Armed Forces veteran, Louise Fetigan, founder and operations manager at Little Troopers, said: “We want to make sure that wherever children live and however many schools they go to, they can access support if they need it and that all schools have a good understanding of the unique challenges that military life can bring.

“We had originally planned to run a physical roadshow last summer, but as with many things, the pandemic changed our plans. It’s actually turned out for the best as our virtual workshops have enabled us to reach far more military children than we could have seen in person.”