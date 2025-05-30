Schools and NHS sites in Lincolnshire awarded slice of £194m-plus for repairs

A host of schools and NHS sites in Lincolnshire are set to receive a share of more than £194 million for repairs, the Government has announced.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the Midlands, more than £80 million has been allocated for maintenance projects at 130 schools and sixth forms.

At the same time, more than £113 million has been set aside to tackle long-term problems at the region’s hospitals, mental health units and ambulance sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment is taking place as part of the new Labour Government’s Plan for Change.

A host of schools and NHS sites in Lincolnshire have been allocated funds for vital repairs.

The Lincolnshire schools are:

Bassingham Primary School

Boston Grammar School

Boston High School

Bourne Westfield Primary Academy

Branston Community Academy

Branston Junior Academy

Carre's Grammar School

Gipsey Bridge Academy

John Spendluffe Foundation Technology College, Alford

Kesteven and Sleaford High School Selective Academy

Leadenham CofE Academy

The King's School, Grantham

The Little Gonerby CofE Primary Academy, Grantham

Queen Elizabeth's Grammar Alford

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham

Spalding Grammar School

Surfleet Primary School

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “This investment is about more than just buildings – it's about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this Government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”

The Lincolnshire NHS sites are:

Pilgrim Hospital, Boston – £7.05m for improvements to its electrical systems and fire safety works

Various Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust sites (St George's Hospital, Witham Court, Beaconfield Site, Ash Villa, and Lincoln County Hospital) – £747,000 for improvements to the energy systems and electrical systems and fire safety works

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting said: “We are on a mission to rebuild our NHS through investment and modernisation.

“Patients and staff deserve to be in buildings that are safe, comfortable and fit for purpose. Through our Plan for Change, we will make our NHS fit for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school and hospital funding packages were confirmed in last year's Autumn Budget, in which an extra £26 billion was secured for the NHS.

Simon Corben, director and head of profession for NHS Estates and Facilities at NHS England, said: “I welcome this funding as a long-overdue step toward tackling the unacceptable state of parts of the NHS estate. Too many buildings have been allowed to fall into disrepair, putting patient safety and staff working conditions at risk.

“It is now vital that NHS England and local leaders deliver – every pound must be spent wisely, with clear accountability and a laser focus on improving frontline care.”