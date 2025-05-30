Schools and NHS sites in Lincolnshire awarded slice of £194m-plus for repairs
Across the Midlands, more than £80 million has been allocated for maintenance projects at 130 schools and sixth forms.
At the same time, more than £113 million has been set aside to tackle long-term problems at the region’s hospitals, mental health units and ambulance sites.
The investment is taking place as part of the new Labour Government’s Plan for Change.
The Lincolnshire schools are:
- Bassingham Primary School
- Boston Grammar School
- Boston High School
- Bourne Westfield Primary Academy
- Branston Community Academy
- Branston Junior Academy
- Carre's Grammar School
- Gipsey Bridge Academy
- John Spendluffe Foundation Technology College, Alford
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School Selective Academy
- Leadenham CofE Academy
- The King's School, Grantham
- The Little Gonerby CofE Primary Academy, Grantham
- Queen Elizabeth's Grammar Alford
- Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham
- Spalding Grammar School
- Surfleet Primary School
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “This investment is about more than just buildings – it's about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this Government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”
The Lincolnshire NHS sites are:
- Pilgrim Hospital, Boston – £7.05m for improvements to its electrical systems and fire safety works
- Various Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust sites (St George's Hospital, Witham Court, Beaconfield Site, Ash Villa, and Lincoln County Hospital) – £747,000 for improvements to the energy systems and electrical systems and fire safety works
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting said: “We are on a mission to rebuild our NHS through investment and modernisation.
“Patients and staff deserve to be in buildings that are safe, comfortable and fit for purpose. Through our Plan for Change, we will make our NHS fit for the future.”
The school and hospital funding packages were confirmed in last year's Autumn Budget, in which an extra £26 billion was secured for the NHS.
Simon Corben, director and head of profession for NHS Estates and Facilities at NHS England, said: “I welcome this funding as a long-overdue step toward tackling the unacceptable state of parts of the NHS estate. Too many buildings have been allowed to fall into disrepair, putting patient safety and staff working conditions at risk.
“It is now vital that NHS England and local leaders deliver – every pound must be spent wisely, with clear accountability and a laser focus on improving frontline care.”
