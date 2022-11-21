Schools go spotty for Children in Need

Schools across the Horncastle area raised hundreds of pounds for this year’s Children in Need , with children making a donation to come into school in non-uniform.

Tattershall primary school dressed up for Children in Need. Photo: Holly Parkinson

St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School and Nursery in Woodhall Spa held a spotty non-uniform day, with the School Council also organising a ‘Best Bandana for Pudsey’ competition across the school, and St Andrew’s raised £267 for Children in Need.

In Tattershall, Holy Trinity Primary School and Tattershall primary school were also holding their own spotty fundraisers, and raised £91 and £185 respectively.

Coningsby St Michael’s primary school pupils were getting in on the spotty fun, and not only worse Pudsey-based clothes and non-uniform, but a colouring competition, with money still being counted.

Tattershall Holy Trinity celebrating Children in Need. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photography

Scamblesby primary school’s pupils were also holding their own fundraisers in school.

Coningsby St Michael's primary school's Mice, woodpeckers, squirrels and hedgehog classes. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photography