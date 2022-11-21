Schools go spotty for Children in Need

St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School and Nursery in Woodhall Spa held a spotty non-uniform day, with the School Council also organising a ‘Best Bandana for Pudsey’ competition across the school, and St Andrew’s raised £267 for Children in Need.
In Tattershall, Holy Trinity Primary School and Tattershall primary school were also holding their own spotty fundraisers, and raised £91 and £185 respectively.
Coningsby St Michael’s primary school pupils were getting in on the spotty fun, and not only worse Pudsey-based clothes and non-uniform, but a colouring competition, with money still being counted.
Scamblesby primary school’s pupils were also holding their own fundraisers in school.