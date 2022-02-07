School’s out! Children get to dress up for Rock Star Day

Move over Gene Simmonds and Axel Rose. Pupils at Billingborough School. EMN-220128-162028001

Billingborough Primary School has been using the Times Tables Rock Star teaching scheme and new interim headteacher Fran Reeder, who only took charge in January, was inspired to hold a Rockstar Day, inviting everyone to turn it up to 11 and pull on their best rock star outfits of spikey wigs and ripped jeans in return for a £1 minimum donation.

Miss Reeder said: “We felt the need to do something exciting for the children and make them smile and laugh, as we all know it has been pretty hard for them in schools the last two years, while raising some funds to pay for the annual subscription of the Rock Stars scheme plus any other resources.

“It also gave them an opportunity for the children to show themselves in a different way.

Billingborough School staff show they can still rock out.

“Rock music is a way of expressing themselves and shows children don’t have to conform all the time and can let their personality come out, celebrating diversity.”

Children were also challenged to design a bluetooth microphone, to be judged later. One of the caretaking staff brought in his drum kit and guitars to do a musical session in the afternoon with the pupils and one staff member could be heard pounding a drum and urging his class to join in We Will Rock You.